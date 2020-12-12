A new statistical report compiled by a global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor, has ranked Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Narendra Modi in the Top 25 Global Instagram Influencers Ranking! The qualitative analytical report ranks 1000 top Instagram accounts by the quality of the audience and the authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire, or impact people through their voice and clout.

The report ranks Cristiano Ronaldo as the most impactful person on the social media platform. Virat Kohli ranks 11th in the list, just after Beyonce and Anushka Sharma ranks 24th above Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber! This is another big proof that brand Virushka the biggest and most loved in India or globally.

Collectively, they have around 240 million followers across social media platforms.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

