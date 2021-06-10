Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had kicked off the shooting of his next film, Pathan, an action packed drama. It was after almost two years that the actor had returned to the set since his last release Zero. The shooting was on in full swing up until this year before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the nation which led to lockdown in Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra began unlock in the state in phases but with new protocols in place. The shootings will resume with new SOPs. Pathan will kick off the shoot from June 21 onwards. Dimple Kapadia will join the cast from June 24 onwards. More details are awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film as he will appear as Tiger. It will be YRF spy multiverse with Pathan, Tiger and War's Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan coming together.

Also Read: BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan to be shot in as many as three European countries

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.