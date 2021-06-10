Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.06.2021 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan to resume shooting on June 21

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had kicked off the shooting of his next film, Pathan, an action packed drama. It was after almost two years that the actor had returned to the set since his last release Zero. The shooting was on in full swing up until this year before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the nation which led to lockdown in Maharashtra.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan to resume shooting on June 21

Earlier this week, Maharashtra began unlock in the state in phases but with new protocols in place. The shootings will resume with new SOPs. Pathan will kick off the shoot from June 21 onwards. Dimple Kapadia will join the cast from June 24 onwards. More details are awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film as he will appear as Tiger. It will be YRF spy multiverse with Pathan, Tiger and War's Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan coming together.

Also Read: BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan to be shot in as many as three European countries

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahhi Vij loses her brother to COVID-19;…

SCOOP: Viacom 18 acquires distribution…

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla…

Ekta Kapoor claims victim’s mother confirmed…

TV producer Vikas Gupta tested positive for…

SCOOP: Karan Johar's next with Ranveer Singh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification