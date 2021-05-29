The second wave of Coronavirus is here and hence, cinema halls once again had to shut shop. It’ll take a while for the theatres to reopen and to earn the confidence of the viewers. Yet, the industry hasn’t been deterred and is going ahead with its big budget productions, with the hope that cinema business would bounce back with a vengeance in the future. In fact, Pathan, the much awaited film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was launched last year in the midst of the pandemic, when the cases had begun to reduce. And the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it turns out to be one of the biggest films ever in Bollywood.

It has been reported that the next schedule of Pathan will happen overseas. Some reports claim that the unit will film some key scenes in Russia. Some are, however, reporting that Pathan’s foreign schedule will take place in Finland.

However, a source says, “Pathan will be shot in three European countries. Which these three countries would be and when this schedule will take place, it’s difficult to say right now. It all depends on the rules in the European Union when they plan to travel. Also, producer Aditya Chopra would like all unit members to be fully vaccinated as this can be mandatory. But the pace of vaccination is slow right now, though it’s expected to pick up in a few weeks thankfully. The makers are also considering whether they can get some crew members from Europe itself, who have completed their full dose of vaccination.”

The source adds, “A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks from now. Once that happens, YRF (Yash Raj Films) will take a call on the three countries where the shoot will take place.”

The source also says, “60% of the shoot is over. The balance 40% will take place in these foreign locations. All the grandeur and scale will be seen in the final schedule of Pathan. Aditya Chopra wants to go all out and ensure that Pathan looks like a slick product matching international standards. It’s sure to be a treat to watch the film on the big screen.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan also stars Salman Khan in the role of Tiger. Pathan is a part of YRF spy universe and both the superstars coming together has significantly enhanced the buzz for the film. Bollywood Hungama had reported a few days back that Salman will have an entry scene in a helicopter in his special appearance in Pathan.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan refuses to take money for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.