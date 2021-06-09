Boman Irani has informed his followers that his mother, Jerbanoo Irani, breathed her last on June 9 morning due to age-related illness. She was 94 years old. The actor took to social media to inform this news.

Sharing Jerbanoo Irani's picture on Instagram, Boman wrote, "Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me,since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets,even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say."

He added, "She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end. She always said ‘“You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.” “Make people happy” She said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer MayDay.

