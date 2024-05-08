Lionsgate, a leading global entertainment company, content development company EFAR Films, and India’s leading content producer Abundantia Entertainment have come together to bring to Indian audiences two exciting movies. The first is a highly anticipated action-comedy motion picture that promises thrills and drama loaded with fun. The other film is a romantic comedy with lovable and memorable characters. Scripting is underway for both projects and exciting, top-of-the-line creative talent is being brought together to lead each title.

Lionsgate, Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films join forces to co-produce two films in India

Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films on two exciting upcoming projects. The projects underscore our commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audience world over, and we are thrilled to bring this to life for our audiences in India. This is a testament to the power of gripping storytelling and the creative vision of our partners."

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, "At Abundantia Entertainment, we are committed to producing high-quality and engaging content that is uniquely Indian and resonates with audiences globally. The two upcoming films perfectly align with this vision. We are delighted to collaborate with Global Major Studio Lionsgate and with EFAR Films to bring these stories to life in India."

Kavita Sharma Gandhi, Founder & CEO of EFAR Films, said, "We are delighted to be part of this exciting development alongside Lionsgate and Abundantia Entertainment. Our aim is to tell stories that are rooted in Indian ethos and culture with a universal appeal. We look forward to working together to create a memorable cinematic experience through these creative projects and this unique partnership."

Stay tuned for more updates on this collaboration as the production progresses.

