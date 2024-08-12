In a landmark moment for the Indian film industry, actress Rani Mukerji and director Karan Johar address a profound keynote representing the Indian Film Industry Australian Parliament House. This prestigious event is to take place on August 13, ahead of the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is slated to commence from August 15. The invitation extended to Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar marks a significant milestone, acknowledging the growing cultural impact of Indian cinema and its expansion in Australia.

The keynote address is set to be attended by distinguished dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers, underscoring the global impact and cultural significance of Indian cinema. This comes at a time when the festival is celebrating its milestone 15th year and also in tandem when recently a co-production treaty was signed between India and Australia furthering as a gateway into the relationship. The duo are invited to speak about the power of cinema to bring people together regardless of geographical distances , and bring cultures together.

Actress Rani Mukerji expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House and speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large. This is a milestone moment for our fraternity and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema. Indian cinema comprising Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Hindi, and others, is right now at the forefront of shaping pop culture worldwide with our talent, our films making a mark globally. Our films bring a lot of joy to the world, our films bring a lot of colour in people’s lives. As an entertainer, I have always loved to see people going on a journey with the emotions that our cinema has to offer. I’m humbled to represent my country which is so diverse and its cinema reflective of each different culture at the Australian Parliament House . I would like to congratulate the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for their efforts in making this landmark moment possible. IFFM continues to be a beacon of cultural exchange, showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of Indian cinema to Australia and the world.”

Director Karan Johar added, "I am deeply honored to be invited to speak at the Australian Parliament House. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event and to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema. It’s incredible to see how far the stories we as an industry create travels, and this moment is a testament to the growing influence of the cultural impact of Indian cinema. I’m grateful to the house, the members of the parliament for extending this invite and to have me represent the rich legacy of cinema and storytelling”.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange shared her thoughts, stating, "This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. Having Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar as keynote speakers at the Australian Parliament House is a testament to the festival’s growing influence and recognition"

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne continues to be a beacon of cultural exchange, showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of Indian cinema. This year’s festival promises to be a grand celebration, with the keynote speeches and the launch of the Yash Chopra stamp marking the commencement of an unforgettable event. The festival is the largest celebration of Indian films outside of India and will take place across Melbourne between 15-25 August 2024.

