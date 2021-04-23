The Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute went on for decades with the Supreme Court passing a verdict in 2019 closing the matter. Now, it has been revealed that outgoing Chief Justice SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to mediate the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute. Reportedly the superstar was also willing to step in but it didn't work out eventually.

This information was revealed by Vikas Singh, the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, during his virtual tribute to Justice Bobde on his farewell day.

“Justice Bobde asked me whether Shah Rukh Khan was willing to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute. I spoke with SRK and he was happy to be in the mediation but unfortunately, mediation did not work," Mr Singh said, as Justice Bobde listened.

The mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court has three members- top court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu. When the mediation panel failed to come up with a solution, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided that the case would be heard by the SC.

In 2019, The SC handed over the Ayodhya site for building of Ram Temple and ordered that Muslims be given alternative land for a mosque.

ALSO READ: Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has come to a halt

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.