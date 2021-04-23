Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2021 | 8:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Ayodhya mediation by CJI SA Bobde

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute went on for decades with the Supreme Court passing a verdict in 2019 closing the matter. Now, it has been revealed that outgoing Chief Justice SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to mediate the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute. Reportedly the superstar was also willing to step in but it didn't work out eventually.

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Ayodhya mediation by CJI SA Bobde; plan did not work out

This information was revealed by Vikas Singh, the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, during his virtual tribute to Justice Bobde on his farewell day.

“Justice Bobde asked me whether Shah Rukh Khan was willing to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute. I spoke with SRK and he was happy to be in the mediation but unfortunately, mediation did not work," Mr Singh said, as Justice Bobde listened.

The mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court has three members- top court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu. When the mediation panel failed to come up with a solution, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided that the case would be heard by the SC.

In 2019, The SC handed over the Ayodhya site for building of Ram Temple and ordered that Muslims be given alternative land for a mosque.

ALSO READ: Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has come to a halt

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonu Sood tests negative for COVID-19 a week…

Composer Shravan Rathod’s son clarifies on…

Music director Shravan Rathod of…

Ajay Devgn opts out of YRF's superhero flick

SCOOP: Dharma Productions considering…

 Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari puts the release of her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification