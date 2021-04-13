Earlier today there were reports of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan going into quarantine after some crew members from Pathan tested positive for COVID-19. However, turns out there is no truth to the news. The team of Pathan who had started shooting in Mumbai have taken a scheduled break for the last two days. The makers plan on starting a new schedule for the film once the Maharashtra government decides on the lockdown in the state post April 14.

The Maharashtra Government had informed that it will be deciding on the lockdown in the state in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and will land on a decision post April 14. Amid this came the reports of Pathan crew members testing positive for the virus. Commenting on the same, a reliable trade source revealed, “YRF works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to hotel are also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew.”

“Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, Pathan crew had anyway taken a two day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn’t make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon,” the source added.

Pathan is one of the most anticipated films. While there has been no official announcement about the film, it is known that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback to the silver screen with the action packed film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

