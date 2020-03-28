Shabana Azmi returned from Budapest on March 15 and went in for self-imposed quarantine ever since. In an interview with a daily, Shaban spoke about the accident and her recovery. Talking about the accident she met with a few weeks ago on the Mumbai-Pune highway, she said that she was sleeping at the back of the car because she and Javed had stayed up till early morning celebrating the latter’s birthday.

Javed Akhtar was in another car ahead of her with his cousin Dr Sumbul Warsi and her husband Nawab. They were on their way to Sukoon in Khandala when a truck rammed into her car. Shabana said that she passed out during the accident and was in the ICU when she came back to her senses. She said that she does not entirely remember her time at the ICU but remembers people saying that it's a miracle she survived.

Shabana said she resumed shooting 40 days after the accident and considers it a miracle she did not break any bones or require surgery. However, she has a lot of pain in her neck, arms and palms due to the accident.

