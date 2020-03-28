Since India is currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a demand to re-telecast the iconic Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Doordarshan has taken the demand into consideration and Ramayan will be back on the small screen from Saturday, March 28, on DD National.

However, Ramayan will not be the only show that will be making a comeback on DD. A few hours after announcing the comeback of Ramayan, the official twitter handle of Doordarshan announced the comeback of a few other popular shows as well.

Here is the list of shows and their timing:

Mahabharat

Telecast Time: 12 pm and 7 pm



The show was directed by BR Chopra and written by renowned Urdu poet late Rahi Masoom Raza. The show starred Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Nitish Bhardwaj as Lord Krishna, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, Arjun Firoz Khan as Arjun, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Girija Shankar as Dhritarashtra, Renuka Israni as Gandhari, Nazneen as Kunti, Surendra Pal as Dronacharya, and Gufi Paintal as Shakuni.

Circus

Telecast Time: 8 pm

After making his television debut with Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan enchanted the audience in the 1989 show Circus. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a circus manager. The show also stars Ashutosh Gowariker and Renuka Sahane.

Byomkesh Bakshi

Telecast Time: 11 am

Rajit Kapur played the titular characters in this series which borrowed its narrative from the stories of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay.

Also Read: Ramayan is back on Doordarshan on popular demand amid coronavirus lockdown in India