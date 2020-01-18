Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, on Saturday afternoon, faced a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. As per reports, the incident took place near Khalapur toll plaza at around 3.30 PM in the afternoon after Shabana’s car rammed into a truck.

The actor and her driver were both rushed to the hospital and are now admitted to Panvel’s MGM hospital. Her husband Javed Akhtar was reportedly in the car as well, but escaped unharmed.

On Friday, the couple celebrated Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday and their B-town friends and colleagues were in attendance. It is yet unknown as to where they were headed today.

We pray for Shabana’s speedy recovery!