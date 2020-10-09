Bollywood Hungama

Shaad Ali brings on board multiple Bollywood stars for the Hindi adaptation of Call My Agent

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Shaad Ali has got an impressive lineup of Bollywood stars to make a cameo in the Indian adaptation of the French show titled Call My Agent. The original show had one or two star guests in every episode. Reportedly, the lead cast for the Hindi adaptation has almost been finalized and the makers plan on taking the project on floors in January 2021.

According to reports in an entertainment portal, sources have revealed that Aahana Kumra, Aayush Mehra, and debutant Radhika Seth have been finalized to play the leads in the show. The show will be produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. The reports further state that, the makers are also in talks with actors Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and few others for pivotal roles but nothing has been finalized. While the makers are yet to make final decisions on some of the lead characters, reports said that they have already fixed names of actors who will be making special appearances on the show. According to the repost, actors like Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadga, Lara Dutta, Shruti Haasan and filmmaker Farah Khan have agreed for a cameo.

Call My Agent revolves around the personal and professional lives of four talent agents who scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat. Three agents, Mathias, Gabriel and Andréa, juggle one situation to another in circumstances that blend their personal and professional lives.

