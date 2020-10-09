Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Raaj Shaandilyaa to launch his production house; Nushrratt Bharuccha likely to star in first project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is on work spree. The director had a great 2019 with the stupendous success of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The comedy caper was received well at the box office and by the audience. During the quarantine period, not only has he been working on several projects, it seems like he is ready for his next venture.

According to the grapevine, “Raaj Shaandilyaa is reportedly launching his own production house soon. His new venture is a step in new direction. Adding to that, it seems like his next project is also in works. If the source is to be believed, Raaj has reportedly signed Dream Girl actress Nushrratt Bharuccha for his first project as a producer. It will be directed by Mary Kom director, Omung Kumar.”

Bollywood Hungama reached out to Raaj Shaandilyaa for confirmation but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilyaa is penning the script for Ekta Kapoor’s next with Disha Patani.

