South Korean celebrities Yoon Bak, K-pop groups SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS, DK & Seungkwan & UP10TION’s Kuhn, Kim Ji Eun and Lee Se Hee have all tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under self-quarantine. As per reports, the management agencies of all the artists have issued official statements announcing their diagnosis, health status and further schedule updates.

Forecasting Love and Weather actor Yoon Bak was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 5. According to the publication Soompi, his agency H& Entertainment informed that “has previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is currently taking all necessary measures for self-isolation.”

South Korean group UP10TION’s Kuhn was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 4. His label TOP Media shared in a statement that Kuhn first experienced a sore throat before getting tested. The agency further mentioned that he has “completed two doses of his Covid-19 vaccine” and had to temporarily halt his work schedule following which “the fan signing event that was planned for this week has been canceled.”

As informed by the agency HB Entertainment, actress Kim Ji Eun had again tested positive for Covid-19 on February 27 and “will be released from self-quarantine on March 6”. Earlier in August, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and entered a treatment facility. At the time her agency explained that the actress had no particular symptoms as she was an asymptomatic case.

Actress Lee Se Hee was also diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 4, as reported by her agency Family Entertainment. The actress was filming for her KBS2’s hit weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. A representative of KBS stated, that the show quickly halted filming post her diagnosis and will reportedly resume “depending on the situation after examining the [potential] development of further cases. There are no issues for this week’s broadcast schedule of ‘Young Lady and Gentleman.'”

On March 5, in two different statements, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that members S.COUPS, DK & Seungkwan tested positive for Covid-19. "S.COUPS was tested positive on the self-test kit he took on Friday, March 4. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Saturday, March 5. S.COUPS is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than cough and stuffy nose and is administering self-treatment at home. All SEVENTEEN members other than HOSHI, WONWOO and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Friday, the 4th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms. Therefore, it would be difficult for S.COUPS to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption."

Similarly for DK & Seungkwan, Pledis said, "DK took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested negative on Friday, March 4. However, as he experienced a mild sore throat, DK preemptively took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, March 5. DK is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home."

Adding to that, "SEUNGKWAN took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested positive on the morning of Saturday, March 5. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, March 5. SEUNGKWAN is currently experiencing body aches and is administering self-treatment at home. All SEVENTEEN members other than S.COUPS, HOSHI, WONWOO and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Saturday, the 5th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms. Therefore, it would be difficult for DK and SEUNGKWAN to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on their activity resumption."

