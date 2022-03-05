Though it's the weekend, pretty interesting things have taken place in the entertainment world. From variety shows to celebs spending time with their families, it may be a slow day at work but we get to see more of celeb lifestyle beyond the glamour. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Rohit Shetty offering India's Got Talent contestants the opportunity to make music for Cirkus to Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khan spending time with Aarav-Nitara, here are today’s top trending entertainment news, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Rohit Shetty offers India’s Got Talent contestants Divyansh, Manuraj a chance to compose for his next film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will be now seen as a special guest on the forthcoming episode of the reality show India's Got Talent season 9. In a teaser for the episode shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, the filmmaker is seen appreciating the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. Rohit goes on to tell them he hasn't listened to the kind of music they create and then offers them a chance to make music for his upcoming film Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Read it all here.

Shah Rukh Khan greets airport security with folded hands, hugs his driver as he leaves Mumbai days after launching Pathaan teaser

Shah Rukh Khan is quite literally making headlines this week. After launching the teaser of the much-awaited film Pathaan starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the actor flew out of Mumbai. SRK was seen at the Mumbai airport in the early hours on Saturday in casuals leaving for Spain for the international shoot. Read all about it here.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series to begin in March end; Rs. 1.75 crore worth set erected in Mumbai

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series Heeramandi on Netflix starts shooting from month-end at Film City in Mumbai where a grand set is worth approximately Rs. 1.75 crore has been erected depicting Lahore in 1945. All the dancing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi—and it is expected to have a lot of dancing—would now have to be diverted from its original source. Bhansali was all set to team up with Pandit Birju Maharaj for Heeramandi. But with the Kathak maestro’s sudden demise, the dancing in Heeramandi would have to divert to another choreographer. Read more about it here.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spend quality time with their children Aarav, Nitara as they hang dreamcatcher in their lawn: ‘Humming a happy song’

Akshay Kumar is a super busy actor with his shoo schedules and upcoming releases. However, the actor ensures to take time out for his family and spend quality time with his two kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On Friday, Twinkle Khanna shared one such moment where her family spent quality time together. In the video, Akshay and Twinkle are hanging pretty dreamcatchers on a tree in their lawn, along with their kids, Aarav and Nitara. See more details here.

Suhana Khan hypes up bestie Shanaya Kapoor, calls Bedhadak debutante ‘so sexy’

Bollywood is ready for another star kid debut. Karan Johar on Thursday made the official announcement that Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut in Dharma Productions' upcoming project, Bedhadak. But, even before her debut, she has been making waves with her Instagram profile and stunning photoshoots. Even her bestie Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, can't stop herself from hyping Shanaya Kapoor. All details here.

