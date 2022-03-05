South Korean juggernaut BTS have sold out all four Las Vegas concert shows even before they were made available to the general public. All of the tickets were reportedly secured by super fans and shows were sold out in the pre-sale itself.

As reported by Las Vegas’ media outlet KTLA, every ticket for four planned concerts for the Korean pop group BTS at Allegiant Stadium has been sold. The tickets were being sold on Ticketmaster on Wednesday and by the night, Ticketmaster tweeted, “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased."

“All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale,” they added. All the tickets for the four-day concert in Las Vegas were quickly booked by ARMY members and the stadium was sold out on the first day of sales, which means there will not be any tickets sold to the general public for the four Las Vegas shows through traditional outlets like Ticketmaster.

Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022

BTS’ highly-anticipated 4-day Las Vegas concert shows will be held in April at Allegiant Stadium. The concert, titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of April 8, 9, 15, 16 and was organized in order for the band to meet their fans in person as this would be their third in-person concert since the pandemic.

