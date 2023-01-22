After a few months of speculations and rumours about whether ITV actress Dipika Kakar is pregnant, the couple has finally announced their new beginnings. Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle and shared a joint post to make the announcement in a unique way.

Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim finally announce their first pregnancy

On Sunday afternoon, Shoaib shared a post and tagged Dipika’s verified social media handle as well. In the photo, the couple can be seen sitting outdoors with their backs to the camera. They twinned in white as Dipika wore a white dress, while Shoaib opted for a white shirt and denims.

Interestingly, both of them wore their caps backwards. Dipika's cap had the words 'mom-to-be' written on it, while Shoaib's cap said 'dad-to-be'. Instagramming the post, Ibrahim wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (This is the most beautiful phase of our lives)… Yessss we are expecting our first child!! Going to embrace parenthood soon… Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one.” He also added a couple of hashtags including “shoaika”, “parents to be,” and “allah ka shukar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

As soon as the couple made the announcement, fans and peers from the industry flooded the comments section with love. Gauahar Khan commented, “May Allah bless u both on this new journey. Ameen.” Meanwhile, Charu Asopa said, “Congratulations.”

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their TV show, Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends. Later, they tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. The duo was last seen in a music video, titled ‘Muskurana Tera’.

Also Read: Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim to share the screen again soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.