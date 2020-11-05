Bollywood Hungama

Selena Gomez’ production The Broken Hearts Gallery starring Geraldine Viswanathan & Dacre Montgomery to release on November 20 in India 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

From the Executive Producer Selena Gomez, here comes the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery. The film marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky and stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters.

The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases the film in India on November 20!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez sent a private message to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to call out Facebook and Instagram’s racism issue

