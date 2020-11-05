Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

In September, it was announced that actor Olivia Wilde was set for the next directorial venture. She will helm psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling which will star Black Widow's Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine. Joining the cast is Dunkirk star, Harry Styles. The production was shut down recently after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and more in isolation after COVID-19 positive case on the set of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

According to Deadline, "The film has been following strict protocols, and the positive test came up during routine testing. The film will halt for around 14 days, the standard quarantine period recommended in the safety guidelines. When the positive test came in, everyone on set isolated immediately. The film began production last month, and they are a couple of weeks into production."

According to Deadline, "Don’t Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The high profile project is gaining momentum as it carefully eyes a fall production start."

The film also stars KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll in key roles with Olivia Wilde in a supporting role.

