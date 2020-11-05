Filmmaker Prakash Jha who directed the successful show Aashram starring Bobby Deol has landed in some trouble ahead of the release of season 2. The maker has been served a legal notice by the Karni Sena. They also sent a notice to MX Player who host the series.

The notice was sent by Surjeet Singh, Pradesh Sangathan Mahamantri of Karni Sena. In their notice, they said that the show targets the “ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas, and Dharma”. They also demanded that the second season never be released. “At the outset, my client states that the web series named AASHRAM- Chapter-2 the Dark Side, Official Trailer, which was released on MX player and the same was Produced and directed by you no. 1 Mr Prakash Jha, under Prakash Jha Production Creation and the said web series have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large and it is also going to spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion on future generations to come. The Characters shown in the official trailer is not targeting individual personality but directly targeting the Ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma which disturbs people at large,” the notice read.

“The first season of Aashram web series showed lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Aashram in Hindu customs and Now Aashram-2 web series official trailer continued degrading the image Aashram in hindu religion. My client condemns such repeated attempts to degrade Hindu religion and ask you to remove the official web series trailer and stop full web series release with immediate effect(sic),”the notice further read.

The first season had Bobby Deol play a phoney godman and the series was well received by the audience. The second season is scheduled to release on November 11.

