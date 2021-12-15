Actress-singer Selena Gomez has been named as an investor in startup Gopuff, a company valued at $15 billion,known for delivering food and groceries in record time.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Grammy nominee told Fortune that she was impressed the first time she got a delivery from the company's service. "The first time I heard about Gopuff was one night when I was hanging out with some friends at home," the singer told Fortune. "We needed something from the store, but no one wanted to hop in the car and drive, so someone suggested Gopuff. I was blown away by how quickly our order arrived."

"After that, I started hearing their name and seeing the Gopuff brand pop up all over," she added.

Though she did not reveal how much she invested, the singer also spoke about what she hopes to work on and invest in in the future. "When that deal closed, I was beyond thrilled and it really piqued my interest in the other aspects of business and investing," Gomez said. "As for what is next, I have a few things up my sleeve."

According to Fortune, which announced the news, Gopuff differs from companies like DoorDash and Postmates, since the startup, founded in 2013, owns its inventory, which is offered on its platform. So far, the company owns 550 micro-fulfillment centers in the United States and the United Kingdom, and deliveries arrive in less than 30 minutes.

Along with the investment, ice cream from Gomez' Serendipity Brands, which Gomez co-owns, will be offered on the platform. "We're super passionate about working with local brands," the company's SVP Dan Folkman told Fortune.

"Selena was obviously already a partner [in Serendipity] and she has her own flavor. So to be able to bring that flavor to the market and have it as a place where people can get it on Gopuff, we think is a homerun."

He added, "For celebrities like Selena to promote a product on social media and within 20 minutes, have it at someone's door is game-changing for brands."

