Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez has voiced her opinion on the recent overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court. Roe v. Wade is the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Selena Gomez calls out Roe v. Wade ruling at Only Murders in the Building premiere – “I’m just not happy”

The singer-actress, who attended the red-carpet premiere of her upcoming second season of the mystery comedy series with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, took a moment during the event to speak out against the Supreme Court's recent decision. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

The singer-actress also pointed others to a recent post she shared on Twitter, in which she shared a link to Planned Parenthood's website, explaining it as a valuable resource on what people can do next to help defend abortion access on a state level. “Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific,” Gomez wrote on Twitter Friday, the same day that the Supreme Court announced its majority decision. “A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”

Meanwhile, the second season of Only Murders in the Building premieres its first two episodes on Hulu on Tuesday.

