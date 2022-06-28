comscore

Karan Johar is ecstatic about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy; says, “To me Alia is equal to my twins Roohi and Yash”

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

There is no one as excited as Karan Johar about Alia Bhatt’s impending motherhood. In London, Karan Johar has already started shopping for the baby, in both blue and pink. Luckily, Karan and his goddaughter are in the same city London. While Karan is holidaying with his children, Alia is shooting in London for her first international Heart Of Stone.

Karan is getting to spend a lot of time with Alia. He is making sure she is being well looked after. He is constantly calling to inquire about her food, sleeping hours, etc. The best part of mothering Alia in the absence of her real mom Soni Razdan in London is that Karan gets to prepare for grand-fatherhood so quickly after fatherhood.

“To me, Alia is equal to my twins Roohi and Yash. The twins know Alia as their elder sister. Now they know that there is going to be an addition in the family,” says Karan.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor reacts to paparazzi saying ‘Aap dadi banne wali hai’ after Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s baby news

