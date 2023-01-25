Disney+ Hotstar announced the trailer of its latest romantic drama, 'Dear Ishq'. Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, the platform brings to masses a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions. Starring Sehban Azim as bestselling author, Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as Literary editor, Asmita Roy, along with Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, Buneet Kapoor, Kaveri Ghosh among others, the series is set to entertain audiences with a gripping storyline and massive twists and turns.

Sehban Azim and Niyati Fitnani come together for a new show titled Dear Ishq

‘Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai?’ is the tagline of the show. At the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other. Talking about Dear Ishq, director Atif Khan added, "Dear Ishq is a classic tale of hate to love romance and I am sure that the masses will enjoy the ego clashes, fights and process of understanding and love that will develop between the Asmita and Abhimanyu. Although a tale of opposites attract, the show is centred around the world of a publishing house, thus bringing unique elements and an engaging plot to the storyline. Moreover, I am elated to associate with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar again that always aims to provide unique and entertaining stories to their audiences."

Talking about his character, Sehban Azim said, "I play Abhimanyu Razdan, A self-made man who's quite successful at his early age. The blue eyed boy of Indian publishing. Known for his best-selling romance novels, he's drunk on his success and not at all a quintessential guy. He's rather callous and egoistic. He isn't anything like the emotional and sensitive men, he writes about in his novels but quite the opposite and that's the most interesting part about my character. Just imagine how he'd be if he falls in love. It's challenging to be a kind of a character that I'm always intrigued about. It's interesting to be someone like Abhimanyu and the way he is. It's an absolute delight to have Atif khan as my director. I love the vision and the details he brings-in to abhimanyu and the story. And I'm glad to have Niyati as my co-actor, she's perfect as Asmita. Also, this is my first association with Disney+ Hotstar and Inspire Films and I am happy to have the opportunity to be a part of the platform and this show. It's beautiful shooting with this team. Kinda very eager, excited and a bit nervous for the viewers and my wonderful fans to see something new, something I'm loving right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)



Talking about her character, Niyati Fatnani said, "Asmita Roy is a Bengali girl who is an award winning literary editor. She is an honest, talented girl and is a fan of classic writers and storytellers like Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore etc. She is a very today woman who is independent and will voice out her opinions and will not tolerate injustice of any kind. Which is why she openly disregards the new generation writers and their stories as she finds such stories are very superficial and has no depth or doesn't give any useful message to readers''

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is set to air on January 26, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: The Night Manager Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor says it’s getting tougher to excite the audience: ‘The right people have to come together to make something remarkable’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.