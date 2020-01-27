Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have been close friends for decades now. However, this year, there was a clash at the box office due for the two megastars with Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan has already started shooting for his project while Akshay Kumar’s film is yet to go on floors.

In a tweet done by Aamir Khan, he is grateful for Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for moving the release date of Bachchan Pandey to avoid the box office clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo has apparently had a conversation about it and Akshay Kumar is ready to move the release date of his project with Kriti Sanon.

Aamir tweeted, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a”.

Take a look at it.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

As scheduled, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on December 25, 2020. As for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, the new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar takes his mother to a casino on her birthday and she’s the happiest birthday girl!

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection