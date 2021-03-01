Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan’s debut, Tadap to release in September 2021?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama has been the first to reveal that Sajid Nadiadwala will announce the release dates of Tadap and Heropanti 2 tomorrow. We also revealed how Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan might be the two people to announce Ahan Shetty's entry in Bollywood on Twitter. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the much awaited actioner, which is the remake of RX 100, will hit the big screen in the month of September 2021.

SCOOP Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan's debut, Tadap to release in September 2021

"Tadap is looking to release on September 24, and it's going to be announced first by none other than Akshay Kumar. A first look poster is also expected," revealed a source close to the development. This will be the last collaboration of Sajid Nadiadwala, with Fox Star Studios. It is directed by Milan Luthria and features Tara Sutaria as the female lead. 

Sajid Nadiadwala is also announcing the release date of Heropanti 2, which is targeting an opening in the cinema halls for 3rd December. This announcement is being made on account of Tiger Shroff's birthday. The movie goes on the floors in the month of March in Mumbai. Keep on reading Bollywood Hungama for more industry updates.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to announce Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan's Tadap release date?

More Pages: Tadap Box Office Collection

