Last Updated 01.03.2021 | 10:15 PM IST

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano expecting third child; Wonder Woman actress shares cute family photo 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Good news is on the way for Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano and their family! The couple is expecting their third child together. The actress, who presented at the Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony on Sunday night, took to social media to make the announcement.

Gal Gadot, who was wearing a white outfit, was resting on the couch alongside her husband and two daughters. Keeping her hand on her baby bump, she wrote, "Here we go again ❤."

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gal Gadot married Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano in 2008. They welcomed their first daughter in 2011 and second daughter in 2017.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot mentions Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi in her ‘My Personal Wonder Women’ list

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

