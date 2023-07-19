Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Alia Bhatt will have some superpowers in her first collaboration with India's number one production house, Yash Raj Films. The actress is joining the YRF Spy Universe with a special female-led Spy Film joining super agents like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. And now, Bollywood Hungama has another exclusive scoop on the YRF Spy Universe.

SCOOP: Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF’s maiden female-led spy film; Aditya Chopra bets big

Alia Bhatt will be joined by YRF's homegrown talent, Sharvari, in the female-led spy film and the shooting will begin by the middle of 2024. "Sharvari impressed everyone with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but unfortunately, the film didn't do well at the box office. However, Aditya Chopra has identified the hidden talent of Sharvari and is betting big on her to be the next big star of the Hindi Film Industry, He will be reintroducing Sharvari in an action-packed avatar as a spy in the YRF Spy Universe. She will be joining Alia Bhatt in the female-led Spy Film of YRF," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The yet-untitled film will be the 8th film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. It will go on floors next year and the director's name has been kept under wraps for now. According to sources, Aditya Chopra is planning to mount this female spy film as big as any other in the franchise and will be making a statement about gender equality that his studio follows.

The film would mark the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Both the actors will slip into the prep mode soon and the prep would also include some combined workshops for them. The yet untitled film will be led by Alia Bhatt as a super spy, whereas the character track of Sharvari has been kept under wraps for now. "Sharvari plays a key role with Alia Bhatt on the mission," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

