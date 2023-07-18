Neeru Randhawa, Armaan Kohli's ex, speaks out on recent court order in her harassment case against the actor, breaking her silence.

The Bombay High Court has ordered actor Armaan Kohli to pay Rs. 50 lakhs to his ex-girlfriend, stylist Neeru Randhawa, in a case of harassment. The court has given Armaan time till today, July 18, to pay the amount, failing which he could be jailed again. For the unversed, Neeru had filed a complaint against Armaan in 2018, alleging that he had abused her after they had a heated discussion over their business. The actor was arrested in Lonavala and later released on bail.

Neeru Randhawa speaks out as court orders Armaan Kohli to pay Rs. 50 lakhs in ongoing harassment case

Speaking of the same, Neeru told ETimes, “The case has been going on since 2018, and I understand that the legal proceedings take a while. I am glad the truth prevailed, and that the verdict has come in my favour. The court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment by today (July 18) or he will be jailed.”

She further added, “Since I am a British citizen, and was shuttling between London and India, it wasn’t practical for me to keep coming here for the case. That was why I withdrew the case along with the fact that Armaan’s family pleaded with me to forgive their son.”

Randhawa continued, “I even got an apology letter from him, which was recorded in the High Court. The amount that was agreed upon was Rs. 1 crore. The post-dated cheques amounting to Rs. 50 lakhs given to me, bounced, so I had no choice but to seek legal recourse.”

According to a report by PTI, Neeru and Armaan had been in a relationship for three years. The former couple stayed together in a flat in Mumbai. During an argument over money, Armaan allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Also Read: Armaan Kohli denied interim bail by special NDPS court

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.