Last Updated 16.11.2020 | 4:30 PM IST

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to appear as Pathan in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathan produced by Yash Raj Films. Now, we have learnt that Shah Rukh Khan, too, will be returning the favour by appearing in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to appear as Pathan in Salman Khan's Tiger 3?

According to our sources, Shah Rukh Khan will be reprising his role from Pathan in Tiger 3 making for an epic Bollywood crossover. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the biggest superstars of Bollywood and the two being a part of a Bollywood crossover will be an absolute treat for the viewers and will contribute to the collections at the box office.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, too, will be appearing in Pathan as Tiger, his popular character from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan will be shooting for Pathan for 12 days post which he will start shooting for Tiger 3 during which Shah Rukh Khan will be joining him. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also did a cameo for Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. He shot for his parts before he headed to Dubai for the IPL.

ALSO READ: Bollywood crossover: Salman Khan to appear as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

