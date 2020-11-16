Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood crossover: Salman Khan to appear as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. While they may have had their rough patch, on the whole the two have always been cordial. In recent years, the two actors made cameo appearances in each other's films. Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo for Salman Khan's 2017 film Tubelight while Salman Khan returned the favour by appearing in SRK's 2018 film Zero.

Bollywood crossover: Salman Khan to appear as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to make a comeback on screen with Siddharth Anand's film Pathan. The Raees actor's screen comeback will also see him and Salman Khan sharing screen. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan had been signed for a crucial role in Pathan. He will have an extended special appearance in the film. We have now learnt that the actor will be reprising his role as Tiger from the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. Salman will be shooting for 12 days post which he will start shooting for Tiger 3. Both Pathan and Tiger 3 are being produced by Yash Raj Films.

This is not the first time Bollywood will be seeing a crossover. In Rohit Shetty's 2018 film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn made a special appearance as Singham. The film also introduced Akshay Kumar’s character Veer Sooryavanshi. Shetty's film Sooryavanshi which is awaiting release will bring together Simmba and Singham along with Veer Sooryavanshi.

As per reports, Pathan goes on floors at the end of this month. This will be the first film of Shah Rukh Khan as a lead which he’ll shoot after almost 2½ years. It will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who also directed 2019’s biggest grosser, War. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Radhe will be his darkest cop film to date

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

