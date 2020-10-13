Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.10.2020 | 7:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Wonder Woman duo Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins reunite for Cleopatra movie 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's a mega-reunion for Wonder Woman duo Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins. As the actor-director duo awaits the release of Wonder Woman 1984, they have signed their next project which will be Cleopatra movie.

Wonder Woman duo Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins reunite for Cleopatra movie 

Deadline revealed that the period biographical drama was Gal Gadot's idea generated by Pilot Wave. It underwent a number of pitches before it landed with Paramount Pictures. Patty Jenkins will helm whereas Laeta Kalogridis will pen the script.

According to Deadline, "Cleopatra is the daughter of Ptolemy, ancestor of the leader of Alexander the Great’s army. When Rome’s ruler Julius Caesar’s mentor-turned-rival Pompey fled to Egypt after a brutal war for control of the empire, Egypt became a fixation of Roman rulers. Two siblings battled for the throne of Egypt. After winning that internal struggle by appealing personally to Caesar, Cleopatra had a complicated relationship with Rome, becoming the lover of Caesar and later Marc Antony. The latter alliance would become the undoing of both Antony and Cleopatra."

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is set for December release. Gal Gadot will next star in the Kenneth Branagh directed Death on the Nile.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara named as highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million; Angelina Jolie & Gal Gadot take second and third spot

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

Bollywood producers and film associations…

Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her…

Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as…

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Sharpshooter involved in attacking Rakesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification