Hrithik Roshan was in the news last week thanks to the re-release of his blockbuster sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya (2003). If sources are to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan will dominate the headlines this week as well. Tomorrow, August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of his upcoming film Fighter are all set to drop either a poster or a teaser.

SCOOP: Poster or teaser of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to be unveiled on August 15

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Fighter is not just an aerial action thriller but also a patriotic film. Hence, the makers felt that August 15 will be the right day to share an interesting asset from Fighter when the patriotic fervour will be quite high across the length and breadth of India.”

The source, however, added, “Its not clear if the makers will launch the poster or the teaser of Fighter. Hrithik Roshan and director-producer Siddharth Anand have kept the information close to their chests. Nevertheless, it’ll surely be lapped up as Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024.”

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and will release on Republic Day next year. Interestingly, Siddharth Anand had a release this year on Republic Day, namely Pathaan (2023). The action entertainer, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, emerged as Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster. Fighter will also be Deepika Padukone’s immediate release after Pathaan.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, was last seen in Vikram Vedha (2022), along with Saif Ali Khan. It didn’t work well in cinemas but was a rare film to have unanimous acclaim for its plot, direction and performances.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan wishes his “favourite Fighter” Siddharth Anand on birthday; shares BTS pics

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.