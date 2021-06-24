Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the producers of Akshay Kumar's thriller, Bell Bottom have devised a strategy to bring Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video within 20 days of its theatrical release. In-fact, we heard, the makers are toying with the idea of maintaining a window of 14 to 17 days. As the news went live, the exhibition sector began to discuss the fall out of the plan of team Bell Bottom.

"We have been speaking to the team of Bell Bottom regarding the terms of release. While we understand that the producers are taking a risk, they need to realise that cinema halls are bleeding the most. How and why will the audience come to watch a film on the big screen, if it's premiering on OTT in 2 weeks?," an exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama on anonymity.

While the single screens are open with this idea, the national multiplex chains meanwhile are not bending down to the terms of Bell Bottom team. A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, "The multiplex associations are against the idea of film releasing on OTT within 20 days. They are holding their ground asking the makers to ensure a gap of at least 28 days. If the makers take steps otherwise, the national chains wouldn't release Bell Bottom across their screens. They feel it's unfair and will set a wrong precedent for all upcoming releases. The multiplex owners agreeing to this would mean, the entire slate of forthcoming releases would also release on digital platforms within 2 to 3 weeks, meaning a solid loss of revenue for the cinema owners."

The national chains and Bhagnani's are constantly bargaining on the release plans - ranging from sharing of revenue terms to theatrical release window. At the moment, the national chains are against screening Bell Bottom if the makers are looking at an early digital release. Bollywood Hungama will continue to bring the behind the scenes action between team Bell Bottom and the National Multiplex Chains.

