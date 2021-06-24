Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 last year, has been helping the citizens in any way he can. The actor has been updating his blog after several medical types of equipment and ventilators being donated to hospitals. Now, it's been revealed that he has donated two high-tech ventilators and some other medical equipment to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion, Mumbai.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the megastar has donated monitors, C-arm image intensifier, and an infuser pump - collectively worth Rs 1.75 crore - apart from ventilators to the civic hospital. As per reports, the ventilators have been installed in the surgery department and around 30 patients have been helped amid the treatment using the equipment.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed the shooting of Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna.

