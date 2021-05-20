Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: Madhuri Dixit to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mujra in Heera Mandi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Rekha, if there's an actress who made mujra look stunning, it has to be Madhuri Dixit. Her epic portrayal of Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas stands out as one of her career-best performances even to date. Now, we can tell you that SLB and Madhuri are in talks for an encore.

Madhuri Dixit to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mujra in Heera Mandi

Yes, if sources are to be believed, Madhuri and Bhansali might reunite on screen one more time. The insider reveals to Bollywood Hungama, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he's planning for Netflix. It's being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he's planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film." For all you know, Bhansali has always had interesting cameos in most of his films. Remember Priyanka Chopra's ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Ram Leela?

The source also adds, "Madhuri has also shown her interest in the song. Bhansali feels nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can. They are in advanced talks. It will be a eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod."

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit sparkles in embroidered yellow lehenga for Dance Deewane 3 shoot

More Pages: Heera Mandi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kumail Nanjiani to play Somen Banerjee in…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her…

Nick Jonas reportedly hospitalised after…

Cindrella first look features Camila Cabello…

Friends reunion special to premiere on May…

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification