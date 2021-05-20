In the last few weeks, Kartik Aaryan might have been in news for all the wrong reasons. But since then, there have been two more films almost announced with Kartik. Today, he clocks 10 years in the business and we can tell you that he's signed Hansal Mehta's next and a film with Sajid Nadiadwala's banner.

Now, we can give you some inside scoop on Hansal's next. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "It's a commercial film that will have a Hansal touch. The film has been put together by Harman Baweja and has a nationalistic angle to it. In fact, the movie is based on a real life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation."

This comes after a year of Janhvi Kapoor playing Gunjan Saxena in her previous film. Kangana Ranaut too is playing an air force pilot in Tejas, which is backed by RSVP, the same production house that has bankrolled Kartik's film as well.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.