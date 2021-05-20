Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan to play an air force pilot in Hansal Mehta’s next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the last few weeks, Kartik Aaryan might have been in news for all the wrong reasons. But since then, there have been two more films almost announced with Kartik. Today, he clocks 10 years in the business and we can tell you that he's signed Hansal Mehta's next and a film with Sajid Nadiadwala's banner.

Kartik Aaryan to play an air force pilot in Hansal Mehta's next

Now, we can give you some inside scoop on Hansal's next. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "It's a commercial film that will have a Hansal touch. The film has been put together by Harman Baweja and has a nationalistic angle to it. In fact, the movie is based on a real life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation."

This comes after a year of Janhvi Kapoor playing Gunjan Saxena in her previous film. Kangana Ranaut too is playing an air force pilot in Tejas, which is backed by RSVP, the same production house that has bankrolled Kartik's film as well.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kumail Nanjiani to play Somen Banerjee in…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her…

Nick Jonas reportedly hospitalised after…

Cindrella first look features Camila Cabello…

Friends reunion special to premiere on May…

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification