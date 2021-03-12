The big announcement was finally out today and the cats out of the bag. Om Raut's big magnum opus Adipurush, that is based on Ramayana, will have Kriti Sanon stepping into the shoes of Sita opposite Prabhas' Ram. But incidentally, there are two more projects being planned on the epic. Madhu Mantena is planning a mammoth 3D version of the Indian epic, with Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan. And recently, director Alaukik Desai also made an official announcement of his next titled Sita - The Incarnation, that is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

While many actresses were in contention to play the titular role, the makers have an obvious first choice - Kareena Kapoor Khan! A source tells us, "Alaukik and Vijayendra Prasad both feel Kareena will be apt for the role. Their Ramayana is from Sita's perspective, which also makes it very different from the other two projects that are in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is also being considered but it's Kareena who the makers have first spoken to."

The informer adds, "Bebo has loved the idea and since she has the titular role, she will have majority of the screen space, unlike Adipurush and Ramayana 3D where the men dominate the frames. Kareena's team is now figuring out dates and remuneration for the same. Once the modalities are worked out, a formal announcement will be made. In case, it doesn't work out with Kareena, then Alia is their second pick for the period saga." Given that Kareena has always expressed her love for the writer's projects, it will be interesting to see her bringing the character alive on screen!

