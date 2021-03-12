Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2021 | 8:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman join the team of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Om Raut's Adipurush, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Retrophiles, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, is one announcement that broke all anticipation levels in the last few months.

Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman join the team of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

What’s more, ever since Saif and Prabhas were revealed to lead the epic saga, there has been immense chatter about who the other principal cast would be. The wait is finally over as Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas, while Sunny Singh has been signed to essay his younger brother's role in this epic historical.

While Prabhas and Saif's casting for the male leads had already triggered a riot of emotions among the general public, the addition of Kriti and Sunny makes it a powerful quarter for sure.

Speaking on getting the power-packed ensemble cast on board, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, “When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board.”

Director Om Raut adds, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we're sure he will impress viewers with his performance.

Mounted on a mammoth scale, Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films being planned in the coming year. Not just in terms of star power and stature, the movie’s makers are also attempting new technology with this project that will give audiences a never-seen-before experience. The film is currently on the floors and is being readied for a huge release next year.

ALSO READ: Sunny Singh starts shooting for Adipurush; director Om Raut welcomes him on board with a note

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer…

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 likely to be…

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi…

Mumbai Saga’s first song ‘Shor Machega’…

Rhea Chakraborty blocked from Chehre poster;…

CONFIRMED! John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification