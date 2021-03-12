Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2021 | 1:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19; to quarantine at home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There has been a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has become the latest from the film industry to contract the virus. The actor who was shooting for the film Despatch has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19; to quarantine at home

Manoj tested positive days after his director Kanu Behl tested positive for the virus. The actor is on medication and resting it out at his home.

Despatch is a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Apart from this, Bajpayee will soon be seen in the film Silence along with Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai.

Meanwhile, earlier this week filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under home quarantine.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man 2 is NOT getting shelved; expected to release before June 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo creates ad…

SCOOP: Delhi Crime Season 2 goes for partial…

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red…

"The right thing should be done" - says…

Road in South Delhi to be named after late…

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification