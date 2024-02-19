Kiara Advani is an actor with one of the best track records at present in Bollywood. Her career got a boost with the Netflix film, Lust Stories (2018) and with Kabir Singh (2019), it went on a high. On digital, she featured in two very successful films – Laxmii (2020) and Shershaah (2021) – while in cinemas, she strengthened her box office ratio with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). And now, if sources are to be believed, she has bagged one of the most awaited films of recent times – Don 3.

SCOOP: Kiara Advani bags Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; official announcement tomorrow

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Director Farhan Akhtar felt that Kiara fits the bill perfectly. Moreover, she has never been paired with lead actor Ranveer Singh before. Kiara, too, is excited to be a part of an exciting action franchise. She is looking forward to playing the stylish part and also collaborating with Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh.”

A few hours ago, Farhan Akhtar uploaded an Instagram story that mentioned that a special announcement related to Don 3 will be done tomorrow. The source said, “Kiara’s casting in Don 3 will be officially announced by the makers tomorrow.”

Interestingly, Kiara Advani will also be seen in another action packed film, War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The source said, “Until now, Kiara has proved her worth in romantic, intense and comic roles. With Don 3 and War 2, she’ll make a mark in the action genre and thus, emerge as an all rounder actress.”

