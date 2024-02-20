Preparations for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding are in full swing. The couple's pre-wedding festivities commenced on February 19, signalling the beginning of a joyous journey into matrimony, culminating in their nuptials on February 21. As the excitement builds, a heartfelt surprise awaits Rakul, courtesy of her soon-to-be husband, Jackky.

Jackky Bhagnani plans heartfelt surprise for Rakul Preet Singh at Goa wedding: Report

According to a report by Bombay Times, Jackky Bhagnani has orchestrated a touching tribute to their love story in the form of a special song. This musical ode, titled ‘Bin Tere,’ is set to be a highlight of the wedding festivities.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul’s union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together.”

Penned by renowned lyricist Mayur Puri, ‘Bin Tere’ is brought to life by the musical genius of composer Tanishk Bagchi. With vocals by Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, the song is poised to resonate with the emotions and sentiments shared between Rakul and Jackky..

For the unversed, while Rakul and Jackky were expected to hold their wedding celebrations abroad, somewhere in UAE, the couple decided to change the venue to domestic destinations within the country. Along with that, it is also being said that the actor-producer and actress would prefer to have an intimate function. “We hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 days’ affair like most weddings usually are,” a source had mentioned.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on social media in 2021 and since then, the couple has been openly making appearances, from red carpets to wedding functions, showcasing their love for each other on many occasions.

