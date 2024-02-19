The Don franchise, created by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has always garnered ample love from action movie enthusiasts, and it has captivated millions leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of these devoted fans. Now, with the excitement building up, after the third instalment was officially announced with Ranveer Singh post much speculation, fans can't wait to see all the new additions made in this iconic saga and to take the enthusiasm a notch higher, the makers of Don 3 are gearing up to unveil a big surprise.

Amidst this anticipation, the makers announced about an exclusive revelation about Don 3, and they took to social media to share news about the same. The official Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared a story about an exciting update which will be unveiled on February 20. However, they are tight-lipped about any further details about the actioner.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the masters of their craft, are known for bringing out unforgettable stories with passion and precision in every film and show they’ve made, the Don franchise is yet another example of the same. Since the inception of the film, Don 3 has excited millions of fans and promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, blending heart-pounding action with gripping storytelling.

Readers would be aware that Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don with a special teaser which too was shared on social media. It is being said that the popular actor is expected to infuse his unmatched energy and charisma into the role which also has several shades and lawyers. Apart from that, Don 3 also sets the stage for a triumphant return of the multi-faceted artists Farhan Akhtar to the director’s chair after twelve years.

