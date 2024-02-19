comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.02.2024 | 7:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

en Bollywood News Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

Ranveer Singh takes over this famous action franchise, which earlier featured Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Don franchise, created by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has always garnered ample love from action movie enthusiasts, and it has captivated millions leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of these devoted fans. Now, with the excitement building up, after the third instalment was officially announced with Ranveer Singh post much speculation, fans can't wait to see all the new additions made in this iconic saga and to take the enthusiasm a notch higher, the makers of Don 3 are gearing up to unveil a big surprise.

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

Amidst this anticipation, the makers announced about an exclusive revelation about Don 3, and they took to social media to share news about the same. The official Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared a story about an exciting update which will be unveiled on February 20. However, they are tight-lipped about any further details about the actioner.

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to announce a big surprise about the Ranveer Singh starrer

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the masters of their craft, are known for bringing out unforgettable stories with passion and precision in every film and show they’ve made, the Don franchise is yet another example of the same. Since the inception of the film, Don 3 has excited millions of fans and promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, blending heart-pounding action with gripping storytelling.

Readers would be aware that Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don with a special teaser which too was shared on social media. It is being said that the popular actor is expected to infuse his unmatched energy and charisma into the role which also has several shades and lawyers. Apart from that, Don 3 also sets the stage for a triumphant return of the multi-faceted artists Farhan Akhtar to the director’s chair after twelve years.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Don 3 pre-production to begin next month, crew to commence shoot in August

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey makes SHOCKING revelation…

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set to perform…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace No Filter Neha…

Jacqueline Fernandez receives Valentine’s…

Salman Khan and family receive heightened…

CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor signs second Telugu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification