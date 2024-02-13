comscore
Last Updated 13.02.2024 | 12:50 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: KGF’s Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman

By Subhash K. Jha -

With the box office bending success of HanuMan, the sequel Jai Hanuman just got itself a budget that is ten times that of the first film. With the amplified budget comes the added attractions that director Prasanth Varma couldn’t afford in HanuMan.

As reported earlier, Ram Charan Teja is being auditioned for the role of Lord Rama. We now have it from a very reliable source that ‘Rocking Star’ Yash of KGF fame is the first choice to play Lord Hanuman.

The source very close to the director Prasanth Varma called to say, “There is some confusion in the Mumbai press over the casting of Bajrangbali Hanuman. Firstly, Teja Sajja played Hanumanth in HanuMan and he will play the same role in the sequel Jai Hanuman. Secondly, Lord Hanuman will also be a prominent part of the sequel. And yes, Yash is a very strong contender for the part. He was never considered for the first film. This is a false narrative flying around in the Mumbai media. But he is most likely to play Lord Hanuman in the sequel. Teja Sajja is not playing Lord Hanuman. He is playing Hanumanji’s bhakt Hanumanth.”

Also Read: First look of Shree Ram Jai Hanuman gets unveiled on January 22, on the day of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

