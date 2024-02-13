Just a day ago, Ranveer Singh left his fans surprised by raising awareness about men’s sexual health in his recent commercial which talks about erectile dysfunction and also featured popular porn star Johnny Sins. While many appreciated the move and the intention behind promoting the sexual well-being of men, television actress Rashami Desai, best known for her role in the TV soap Uttaran, was upset with the concept used for the commercial and minced no words when talking about how ‘hurt’ she was after watching the ad in her recent social media post.

Rashami Desai lashes out at the recent ad by Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins for Bold Care; says, “I’m hurt”

Being one of the most popular names in the industry, actress Rashami Desai was upset with the portrayal of the Indian television serial setup which the commercial used. She expressed her sentiments on social media after she came across the ad in a long note as she said, “I've started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal ppl watch news, cricket, all the #bollywood film also and much more. After watching this reel. Which is highly unexpected I felt it's a humiliation to all the TV industry and ppl who work in television. Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too this is how exactly we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But m sorry TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate (we don’t show these on television). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in shown some reality but this is reality chk for all the TV industry coz I feel it's a slap. Maybe I'm over reacting. But we show culture and love to our audience. And I'm hurt coz I've respectfull journey in TV industry. Hope ull will understand the emotion”.

For the unversed, the ad was based on the over-the-top and over-dramatic scenes which is often portrayed in television serials and shows. In the past, many memes have found its way on social media which have made fun of such unbelievable sequences. On the other hand, the recently released commercial was a spoof version of sorts of such kind of TV shows as it featured a quintessential Indian TV serial setup with actors including Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins dressed up in ethnic costumes, just like these shows.

