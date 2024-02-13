comscore
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's next titled Sarfira; film to release on July 12, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan’s next titled Sarfira; film to release on July 12, 2024

Sarfira is a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Makers of the hitherto untitled Production No. 27 have announced the title of this highly anticipated Akshay Kumar starrer. Titled Sarﬁra, the film is all set to entertain audiences worldwide only in cinemas on July 12, 2024.

After Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special 26, Sarfira sees Akshay Kumar return to the genre he does best. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. National award winner, Sudha Kongara is at the helm as the director of Sarfira. Sudha has previously directed, the bilingual Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and Saala Khadoos (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as Guru, and the globally applauded, multi-National Award-winner, Soorarai Pottru.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment)

An impactful title announcement heralded the arrival of Sarfira onto the horizon. An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

Sarfira releases only in cinemas on July 12, 2024

Also Read: Akshay Kumar & Welcome to the Jungle cast to kick off second schedule in Mumbai in March 2024: Report

More Pages: Sarfira Box Office Collection

