Earlier today, SRK was spotted at the airport, leaving for Switzerland to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The award ceremony, scheduled for August 10, 2024, at Piazza Grande, recognizes SRK’s exceptional contributions to global cinema over a career spanning more than three decades and over 100 films.

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Pardo alla Carriera Award at Locarno Film Festival; jets off to Switzerland

On August 11, at 5 PM, SRK will engage in a public conversation at Cinema GranRex. Due to overwhelming demand, the event has been relocated to a larger venue and will be live-streamed, offering fans worldwide a unique opportunity to hear from the global icon.

The festival will also feature a special screening on August 10 to honor Khan’s influential performances, which have left an indelible mark on global cinema.

This recognition follows a stellar year for Khan, highlighted by the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, further cementing his status as a major force in cinema. His influence extends beyond the screen, exemplified by his induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2018, underscoring his global impact.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award, previously awarded to film legends such as Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte, now honors Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable career achievements. This accolade celebrates his role in elevating Bollywood on the world stage and acknowledges India’s cinematic excellence.

Also Read: “Priyanka Chopra loves her work but Shah Rukh Khan gets obsessed with his projects,” says Farhan Akhtar; decodes latter’s stardom

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.