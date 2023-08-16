The countdown has begun for the release of Indian Cinema's most awaited film, the Atlee-directed Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. There is tremendous buzz all around the corner, ever since the launch of teaser in July, and the trade is already expecting the film to create new records upon its release.

SCOOP: Jawan becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film; budget of Rs. 300 crores

And now, Bollywood Hungama has gotten its hands on information that will pump up cinema lovers even further. If one thought Pathaan was a grand cinematic outing, Jawan is all ready to surpass that. "Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film till date made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. King Khan is known to be a gracious producer who loves to spend big to give his audience the best experience on the big screen. Atlee is also a director who is a big believer of the theatrical medium and the duo have come together to create one of the biggest action thrillers of all time," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan were clear from the start to come up with India's biggest action film. "Shah Rukh knew that Pathaan would raise the bar of cinema in India. And hence, he was clear to make Jawan even better than Pathaan. The action blocks are shot in big setups. The team went ahead to mount big sets rather than the greenscreen format used in Pathaan, to give it a more realistic feel. There have been some delays and reshoots too which added to the costs, but it is all for the benefit of the film to make it look glossy and classy," the trade source told us further.

Jawan is set for release on September 7 and will be Shah Rukh Khan's biggest film till date. The inside reports are phenomenal as the ones who have seen some content promise unabashed masala entertainment. It features Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

