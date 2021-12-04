In August this year, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi all took to social media to share behind-the-scenes images and wrap up notifications of Shakun Batra’s untitled venture that features them. While the actors of the movie and the media, in general, have been requesting director Shakun Batra to announce the title of the venture, we hear that the makers of the film are now looking for a direct to OTT release. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt the rather interesting reason that compelled the makers of the untitled venture to approach streaming giants to release the film.

“In Shakun’s film, Deepika plays a fitness trainer and shares screen space with both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Now, the film is based on an extramarital affair that complicates the relationship between Deepika and Ananya’s characters who are sisters. Apparently, the film contains a rather high amount of intimate scenes that will not go down too well with the censor board. And editing out the scenes will greatly impact the film overall”, claims a well-placed source while talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama. Intriguingly, Deepika is paired opposite Siddhant in the film but has an affair with on-screen sister Ananya Panday’s love interest played by Dhairya Karwa. As per the source, “The OTT domain currently has more relaxed rules when it comes to on-screen intimacy, which pushed the makers to opt for a direct to OTT release over a conventional theatrical release.”

As for the film, the untitled venture is said to be a typical Shakun Batra outing that deals with rather complex relationships in an aesthetic and sensitive way, making for a rather emotional watch. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is slated for release in 2022.

