Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kiara Advani says she has not received an invitation

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding have been doing the rounds for over a month. While several details of their wedding have become public, the couple has maintained total silence on the matter- neither denying nor accepting it. Recently, actress Kiara Advani, who worked with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories, spoke about the impending wedding.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kiara Advani says she has not received an invitation

Kiara Advani who was a guest at the Agenda AajTak 2021 event was asked about the rumours of Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Reacting to it, the actress said, "Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya (Really? I have heard about it but I have not been invited)”.

Meanwhile, the wedding of the year has been confirmed by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector (DC) revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

On Friday, Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including the police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

The wedding will be held at Fort Barwara, which is around 22 km away from Sawai Madhopur. Meanwhile, according to reports, the couple will be enforcing a no mobile phone policy at the wedding venue to avoid any leak of pictures or videos from the wedding ceremony.

ALSO READ: Close friend of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif rubbishes wedding pre-conditions; usage of mobile phones allowed

